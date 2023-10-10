Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be up against the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Denver Broncos (263.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Thinking about Valdes-Scantling for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Valdes-Scantling vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.86

3.86 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.36

27.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Performance

With 11.6 fantasy points in 2023 (2.3 per game), Valdes-Scantling is the 91st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 225th overall.

During his last three games Valdes-Scantling has been targeted six times, with three receptions for 55 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 5.5 fantasy points (1.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Valdes-Scantling's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 4.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught two balls (on two targets) for 48 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marquez Valdes-Scantling's game against the New York Jets in Week 4 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.6 fantasy points. He had one reception for six yards on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Denver has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

