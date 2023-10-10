Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be up against the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Denver Broncos (263.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.
Thinking about Valdes-Scantling for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you in this article.
Valdes-Scantling vs. Broncos Game Info
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
- Game Day: October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 3.86
- Projected Receiving Yards: 27.36
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19
Projections provided by numberFire
Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Performance
- With 11.6 fantasy points in 2023 (2.3 per game), Valdes-Scantling is the 91st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 225th overall.
- During his last three games Valdes-Scantling has been targeted six times, with three receptions for 55 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 5.5 fantasy points (1.8 per game) during that stretch.
- The high point of Valdes-Scantling's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 4.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught two balls (on two targets) for 48 yards.
- From a fantasy standpoint, Marquez Valdes-Scantling's game against the New York Jets in Week 4 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.6 fantasy points. He had one reception for six yards on the day.
Broncos Defensive Performance
- Denver has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.
- A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.
- Denver has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.
- The Broncos have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.
- A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Denver this season.
- The Broncos have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.
- Denver has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.
- Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.
- Denver has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.
- The Broncos have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.
