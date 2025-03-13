Marquette vs Xavier Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (22-9, 13-7 Big East) and the No. 4 seed Xavier Musketeers (21-10, 13-7 Big East) square off in the Big East tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Marquette vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (63.9%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Thursday's Marquette-Xavier spread (Marquette -2.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Marquette vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Xavier has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Xavier is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 13-11 ATS record Marquette puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Golden Eagles have done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-9-0) than they have in road affairs (5-8-0).

This year, the Musketeers are 10-7-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

Marquette has seven wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Xavier is 12-8-0 against the spread in Big East action this year.

Marquette vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has won in 19, or 82.6%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Golden Eagles have been victorious 19 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

Xavier has been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. Xavier has gone 1-9 in those games.

The Musketeers have a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 56.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Marquette vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game with a +289 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.9 points per game (96th in college basketball) and gives up 67.6 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Kam Jones' 18.9 points per game lead Marquette and rank 47th in college basketball.

Xavier's +231 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.7 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per contest (126th in college basketball).

Zach Freemantle's 17.4 points per game paces Xavier and ranks 94th in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles lose the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 31 rebounds per game, which ranks 241st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.2 per contest.

David Joplin's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Golden Eagles and rank 482nd in college basketball play.

The 30.4 rebounds per game the Musketeers accumulate rank 278th in the country. Their opponents record 29.9.

Freemantle leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball).

Marquette's 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 86th in college basketball, and the 87.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 47th in college basketball.

The Musketeers average 101.9 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball), while conceding 92.2 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!