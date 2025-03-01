Marquette vs Georgetown Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Marquette Golden Eagles (21-7, 12-5 Big East) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (16-12, 7-10 Big East) on March 1, 2025.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Marquette vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Marquette win (67%)

Marquette vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgetown has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Georgetown is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 8-8 ATS record Marquette puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Golden Eagles have played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

The Hoyas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (9-8-0). Away, it is .455 (5-6-0).

Marquette has six wins against the spread in 17 conference games this year.

Georgetown is 8-9-0 against the spread in Big East games this year.

Marquette vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (85.7%) in those games.

This season, the Golden Eagles have come away with a win 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -420 or shorter on the moneyline.

Georgetown is 2-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.4% of those games).

The Hoyas have played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +320 or longer, and fell in each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 80.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette is outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game with a +282 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.1 points per game (96th in college basketball) and allows 67.0 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Marquette's leading scorer, Kam Jones, ranks 50th in the nation scoring 18.6 points per game.

Georgetown's +114 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (246th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per outing (64th in college basketball).

Micah Peavy's 16.5 points per game paces Georgetown and ranks 150th in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles record 30.9 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) compared to the 31.7 of their opponents.

David Joplin averages 5.2 rebounds per game (ranking 534th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas grab 32.5 rebounds per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Thomas Sorber tops the Hoyas with 8.5 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball).

Marquette records 100.4 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball), while giving up 87.3 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball).

The Hoyas average 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (258th in college basketball), and allow 87.9 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball).

