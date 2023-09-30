Marlins vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Marlins vs Pirates Game Info

Miami Marlins (83-76) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Marlins vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-146) | PIT: (+124)

MIA: (-146) | PIT: (+124) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130)

MIA: -1.5 (+108) | PIT: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JT Chargois (Marlins) - 2-0, 3.67 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Pirates) - 3-2, 7.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the mound, while Priester (3-2) will get the nod for the Pirates. Chargois' team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Chargois' team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Priester starts, the Pirates have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 3-4 in Priester's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (51.3%)

Marlins vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Marlins, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +124, and Miami is -146 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Miami is +108 to cover the runline.

Marlins vs Pirates Over/Under

Marlins versus Pirates, on September 30, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (58.9%) in those contests.

This year Miami has won 30 of 39 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 73 of their 157 opportunities.

The Marlins are 74-84-0 against the spread in their 158 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (55-69).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 37-35 record (winning 51.4% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-69-7).

The Pirates have an 83-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .469. He's batting .354 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .438 with two RBI.

Jorge Soler has 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 64 walks. He's batting .245 and slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage 56th, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Jake Burger has 122 hits and is batting .253 this season.

Josh Bell has been key for Miami with 133 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Bell has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a slugging percentage of .462 and has 150 hits, both team-best marks for the Pirates. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 50th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .272 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 41st in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Jack Suwinski has accumulated a team-best .340 on-base percentage.

Connor Joe has 30 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .244.

Marlins vs Pirates Head to Head

9/29/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2023: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/22/2023: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/24/2022: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/23/2022: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/22/2022: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/14/2022: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/13/2022: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

