Marlins vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Marlins vs Pirates Game Info

Miami Marlins (0-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-0)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: SportsNet PT

Marlins vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

MIA: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184)

MIA: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Marlins vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Trevor Rogers against the Pirates and Bailey Falter. In games Rogers pitched with a spread last season, his team was 1-3-0 ATS. Rogers and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 1-1. Last season Falter and his team went 7-7-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Falter and his team had a 3-7 record in the 10 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Marlins vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (64.6%)

Marlins vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -130 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Pirates Spread

The Marlins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Marlins are +152 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -184.

Marlins vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Pirates game on March 31 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Marlins came away with 43 wins in the 74 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Miami came away with a win 35 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Pirates went 54-68 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 44.3% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer last year, Pittsburgh went 47-48 (49.5%).

The Pirates combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times last season for a 77-70-7 record against the over/under.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez had an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 last season.

Jake Burger slashed .250/.309/.518 and finished with an OPS of .828.

Last season, Josh Bell finished with 22 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .247 last season.

Bryan De La Cruz slashed .257/.304/.411 and finished with an OPS of .715.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds accumulated 151 hits with a .460 slugging percentage last season.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit .271 with 31 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Jack Suwinski had a .339 on-base percentage while batting .224 last season.

Andrew McCutchen hit .256 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 75 walks.

Marlins vs Pirates Head to Head

3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/30/2023: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2023: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/22/2023: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

