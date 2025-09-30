Mark Andrews Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews will match up with the seventh-ranked passing defense of the Houston Texans (178.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Andrews' next game against the Texans, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mark Andrews Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.18

36.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Andrews is currently the 11th-ranked player in fantasy (144th overall), with 25.0 total fantasy points (6.3 per game).

In his last three games, Andrews has tallied 123 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches (17 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 24.5 (8.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Andrews' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he came through with six catches and 91 receiving yards with two touchdowns (21.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Mark Andrews had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, when he posted just 0.4 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Texans have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Houston has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Texans have allowed a touchdown catch by three players this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Texans have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD versus Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.