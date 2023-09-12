Mark Andrews Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will be up against the team with last season's 23rd-ranked passing defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (229.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Andrews worth a look for his next game versus the Bengals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Andrews vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.91

7.91 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.09

55.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews 2022 Fantasy Performance

Andrews accumulated 20.9 fantasy points -- eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 3 versus the New England Patriots, which was his best game last season.

Andrews' 16.7 fantasy points in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins -- nine receptions, 104 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Andrews finished with 0.4 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on two targets. That was in Week 7 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Andrews recorded 1.5 fantasy points -- two catches, 15 yards, on five targets -- in Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati allowed over 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Bengals last season.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati gave up at least two touchdown passes to three opposing QBs.

Versus the Bengals last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Cincinnati allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Bengals gave up a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cincinnati allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

Against Cincinnati last season, 10 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Bengals allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

