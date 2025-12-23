Mark Andrews Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Green Bay Packers and their ninth-ranked pass defense (197.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Andrews worth considering for his next game versus the Packers? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Mark Andrews Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.73

29.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

Andrews is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 170th overall, as he has tallied 78.8 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

In his last three games, Andrews has ammassed 48 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on five catches (11 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 5.1 (1.7 per game) during that stretch.

Andrews has been targeted 20 times, with 10 receptions for 104 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 10.9 fantasy points (2.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Andrews' fantasy season came against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, when he collected 21.1 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in six balls (on six targets) for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Mark Andrews stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, hauling in one pass on three targets for two yards (0.4 fantasy points).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has conceded over 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up two or more passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed only three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed just one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

