Mark Andrews Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will take on the 15th-ranked pass defense of the New England Patriots (205.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Andrews for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mark Andrews Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.01

38.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

With 76.4 fantasy points in 2025 (5.5 per game), Andrews is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 166th overall.

In his last three games, Andrews has racked up 7.4 total fantasy points (2.5 per game), hauling in seven balls (on 14 targets) for 74 yards and zero touchdowns.

Andrews has been targeted 22 times, with 11 receptions for 115 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 21.2 fantasy points (4.2 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Andrews' fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 21.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught six balls (on six targets) for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Mark Andrews' game versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 0.4 fantasy points. He had one reception for two yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed just two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Patriots this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown catch by 20 players this year.

New England has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Patriots have allowed just two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown against New England this year.

The Patriots have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.