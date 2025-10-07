Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 7

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers for Game 3 of the ALDS.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (90-72) vs. Detroit Tigers (87-75)

Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | DET: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 6-6, 3.44 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 8-15, 4.64 ERA

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) versus the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA). Gilbert's team is 9-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-6. The Tigers have gone 11-19-0 ATS in Flaherty's 30 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers have a 3-6 record in Flaherty's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (52.2%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -130 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +134 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -162.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Tigers on Oct. 7 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 66, or 58.9%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 53 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 159 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 159 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 71-88-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 24 of the 47 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (51.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Detroit has gone 10-11 (47.6%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times this season for a 79-74-7 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have collected a 73-87-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.359) and total hits (147) this season. He's batting .247 batting average while slugging .589.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles and a walk.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He's batting .267.

He is 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified batters.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .295 with a .462 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.

Eugenio Suarez has 49 home runs, 118 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres a has .358 on-base percentage to lead the Tigers. He's batting .256 while slugging .387.

Including all qualified players, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 23rd and he is 118th in slugging.

Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and a walk.

Riley Greene paces his team with 155 hits and has a club-leading .493 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while batting .240.

Zach McKinstry has 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .259.

Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head

10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!