Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 7
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
The Tuesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers for Game 3 of the ALDS.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Tigers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (90-72) vs. Detroit Tigers (87-75)
- Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
- Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | DET: (+110)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 6-6, 3.44 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 8-15, 4.64 ERA
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) versus the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA). Gilbert's team is 9-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-6. The Tigers have gone 11-19-0 ATS in Flaherty's 30 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers have a 3-6 record in Flaherty's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (52.2%)
Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline
- Detroit is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -130 favorite on the road.
Mariners vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +134 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -162.
Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under
- The over/under for Mariners-Tigers on Oct. 7 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been victorious in 66, or 58.9%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Seattle has come away with a win 53 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 159 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 159 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 71-88-0 against the spread.
- The Tigers have won 24 of the 47 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (51.1%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Detroit has gone 10-11 (47.6%).
- The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times this season for a 79-74-7 record against the over/under.
- The Tigers have collected a 73-87-0 record against the spread this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.359) and total hits (147) this season. He's batting .247 batting average while slugging .589.
- He ranks 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles and a walk.
- Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He's batting .267.
- He is 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Rodriguez has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Josh Naylor is batting .295 with a .462 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.
- Eugenio Suarez has 49 home runs, 118 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres a has .358 on-base percentage to lead the Tigers. He's batting .256 while slugging .387.
- Including all qualified players, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 23rd and he is 118th in slugging.
- Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and a walk.
- Riley Greene paces his team with 155 hits and has a club-leading .493 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while batting .240.
- Zach McKinstry has 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while batting .259.
Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head
- 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
