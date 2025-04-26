Mariners vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Mariners vs Marlins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (14-12) vs. Miami Marlins (12-13)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL

Mariners vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-225) | MIA: (+188)

SEA: (-225) | MIA: (+188) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-106) | MIA: +1.5 (-113)

SEA: -1.5 (-106) | MIA: +1.5 (-113) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Miguel Castillo (Mariners) - 2-2, 4.44 ERA vs Connor Gillispie (Marlins) - 0-2, 6.75 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Miguel Castillo (2-2, 4.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Connor Gillispie (0-2, 6.75 ERA). Castillo and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Castillo's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Marlins have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Gillispie's five starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 1-4 in Gillispie's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (65.8%)

Mariners vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Marlins reveal Seattle as the favorite (-225) and Miami as the underdog (+188) on the road.

Mariners vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -106 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -113.

Mariners vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Marlins contest on April 26 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has played as a favorite of -225 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 13-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. They've finished 10-13 in those games.

Miami has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

In the 25 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-9-0).

The Marlins have a 14-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 56% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .223 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 133rd, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Dylan Moore has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.346/.557.

Moore heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Jorge Polanco has five home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .344 this season.

Polanco brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .222 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .344 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 109th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .317 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Eric Wagaman has racked up 21 hits, a team-high for the Marlins.

Kyle Stowers has a .371 OBP to pace his team.

Mariners vs Marlins Head to Head

4/25/2025: 8-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 6/23/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/22/2024: 9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/21/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2023: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/13/2023: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/12/2023: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2022: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/30/2022: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/29/2022: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

