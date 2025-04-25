Mariners vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25
Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.
The MLB slate on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Miami Marlins.
Mariners vs Marlins Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (14-11) vs. Miami Marlins (11-13)
- Date: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL
Mariners vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-275) | MIA: (+225)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-125) | MIA: +1.5 (+104)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Mariners vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 1-1, 2.63 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 1-2, 8.31 ERA
The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (1-1, 2.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Cal Quantrill (1-2, 8.31 ERA). Gilbert's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Marlins have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Quantrill's four starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 2-2 in Quantrill's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (73.3%)
Mariners vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -275 favorite at home.
Mariners vs Marlins Spread
- The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Marlins. The Mariners are -125 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are +104.
Mariners vs Marlins Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Marlins on April 25, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Mariners vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those contests.
- Seattle has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -275.
- Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 25 chances this season.
- The Mariners are 13-12-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Marlins have won 40.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-13).
- Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-9-0 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have gone 13-11-0 against the spread this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 22 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .545, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .222 batting average and an on-base percentage of .325.
- He ranks 108th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Randy Arozarena has six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- His batting average ranks 127th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 82nd.
- Julio Rodriguez has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .202/.313/.364.
- Rodriguez enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
- Dylan Moore has been key for Seattle with 19 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .530.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez is hitting .225 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .296.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 107th and he is 116th in slugging.
- Eric Wagaman paces his team with 20 hits. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Xavier Edwards has a .313 slugging percentage, which paces the Marlins.
- Kyle Stowers has a .376 on-base percentage to pace his team.
