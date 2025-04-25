Mariners vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Marlins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (14-11) vs. Miami Marlins (11-13)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL

Mariners vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-275) | MIA: (+225)

SEA: (-275) | MIA: (+225) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-125) | MIA: +1.5 (+104)

SEA: -1.5 (-125) | MIA: +1.5 (+104) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 1-1, 2.63 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 1-2, 8.31 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (1-1, 2.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Cal Quantrill (1-2, 8.31 ERA). Gilbert's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Marlins have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Quantrill's four starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 2-2 in Quantrill's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (73.3%)

Mariners vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -275 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Marlins Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Marlins. The Mariners are -125 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are +104.

Mariners vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Marlins on April 25, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those contests.

Seattle has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -275.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 25 chances this season.

The Mariners are 13-12-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 40.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-13).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have gone 13-11-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 22 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .545, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .222 batting average and an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Randy Arozarena has six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .363.

His batting average ranks 127th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Julio Rodriguez has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .202/.313/.364.

Rodriguez enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Dylan Moore has been key for Seattle with 19 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .530.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .225 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 107th and he is 116th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman paces his team with 20 hits. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has a .313 slugging percentage, which paces the Marlins.

Kyle Stowers has a .376 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!