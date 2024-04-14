Mariners vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Cubs Game Info

Seattle Mariners (6-9) vs. Chicago Cubs (8-6)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | CHC: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | CHC: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-3, 6.89 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 1-0, 1.64 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (0-3, 6.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Javier Assad (1-0, 1.64 ERA). Castillo's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Castillo's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Assad has started two games with set spreads, and the Cubs covered in both chances. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for one Assad start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.9%)

Mariners vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -142 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Cubs Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Mariners are +146 to cover, and the Cubs are -178.

Mariners vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Cubs contest on April 14, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 2-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in five of their 15 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 5-10-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have gone 4-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Chicago has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-0).

The Cubs have an 8-6-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has 13 hits and an OBP of .357, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .429.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Haniger hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .155 with two home runs and six walks. He's slugging .259 with an on-base percentage of .246.

His batting average ranks 179th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 172nd, and his slugging percentage 166th.

Crawford heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Dominic Canzone is batting .219 with a .531 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Dylan Moore is batting .154 with a .313 OBP and two RBI for Seattle this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Christopher Morel has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .255. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 95th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Michael Busch leads his team with 14 hits and a .385 OBP. He has a batting average of .311 while slugging .644.

His batting average ranks 38th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki has accumulated a slugging percentage of .509, a team-best for the Cubs.

Ian Happ is batting .241 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

Mariners vs Cubs Head to Head

4/13/2024: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/12/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/11/2023: 14-9 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-9 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!