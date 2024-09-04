Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (69-70) vs. Oakland Athletics (61-78)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-144) | OAK: (+122)

SEA: (-144) | OAK: (+122) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

SEA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-10, 3.63 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 11-9, 4.21 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (10-10, 3.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (11-9, 4.21 ERA). Kirby's team is 11-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kirby's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-10). When Sears starts, the Athletics are 17-10-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 23 of Sears' starts this season, and they went 9-14 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (57.7%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Mariners, Oakland is the underdog at +122, and Seattle is -144 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Athletics are -146 to cover, and the Mariners are +122.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Athletics contest on Sept. 4 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (55.4%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won 28 of 50 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 63 of their 138 opportunities.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 59-79-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 39.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (48-74).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Oakland has gone 28-56 (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 62 times this season for a 62-74-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 75-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 95 hits, batting .207 this season with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .300 and a slugging percentage of .421.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 133rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Raleigh has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .216 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .251 with 46 walks and 46 runs scored.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .373, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has an on-base percentage of .370, a slugging percentage of .575, and has 133 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .294).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Rooker enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

JJ Bleday is batting .247 with 37 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 79th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Lawrence Butler has 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .265.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .224.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/4/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/12/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2024: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/10/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/19/2023: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

