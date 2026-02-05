Michigan vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

The Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 1-10 Big Ten) will look to stop a six-game road slide when they take on the Michigan Wolverines (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) on February 5, 2026 at Crisler Center.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (97.3%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Thursday's Michigan-Penn State spread (Michigan -24.5) or total (163.5 points).

Michigan vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 10-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Penn State has compiled a 9-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-5-0) than they have in road games (1-5-0).

The Nittany Lions' winning percentage against the spread at home is .385 (5-8-0). Away, it is .500 (3-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Michigan is 3-8-0 this season.

Penn State is 6-5-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this season.

Michigan vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has come away with 18 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wolverines have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -10000 or better.

Penn State has won one of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (8.3%).

The Nittany Lions have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +2800 or longer.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 99% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan was 75th in the country in points scored (78 per game) and 160th in points conceded (71.5) last year.

On the glass, Michigan was 34th in college basketball in rebounds (35 per game) last season. It was 114th in rebounds conceded (30.2 per game).

Michigan was 46th in college basketball in assists (15.8 per game) last year.

Last year, Michigan was 14th-worst in the country in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6).

Last season Penn State averaged 79.1 points per game (54th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 73.2 points per contest (213th-ranked).

With 30.7 boards per game, Penn State was 261st in the country. It ceded 30.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 129th in college basketball.

Penn State ranked 39th in college basketball with 16 assists per game.

Last season Penn State averaged 12 turnovers per game (259th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.2 turnovers per contest (46th-ranked).

