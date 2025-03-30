Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners face the Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (1-2) vs. Athletics (2-1)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-168) | OAK: (+142)

SEA: (-168) | OAK: (+142) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154)

SEA: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will look to Bryan Woo against the Athletics and JP Sears. Woo and his team were 11-11-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Woo and his team had a 12-4 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season in games Sears pitched his team finished 18-14-0 against the spread. Sears' team went 10-17 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.8%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -168 favorite, while the Athletics are a +142 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +128 to cover, while the Athletics are -154 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Athletics on March 30, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners were chosen as favorites in 108 games last year and walked away with the win 63 times (58.3%) in those games.

This year, the Mariners won 13 of 18 games when listed as at least -168 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Athletics put together a 54-85 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer last year, the Athletics went 21-43 (32.8%).

The Athletics played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-83-2).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh finished last season with 120 hits while batting .220.

Julio Rodriguez had an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .409.

Randy Arozarena ended last season with an OBP of .332 while batting .219 with 73 walks and 77 runs scored.

Luke Raley slashed .243/.320/.463 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker put up an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .562, and had 160 hits last season.

JJ Bleday hit .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 67 walks.

Lawrence Butler hit .262 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks a season ago.

Shea Langeliers hit .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 41 walks.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

