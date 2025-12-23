Marcus Mariota Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota will match up with the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the Dallas Cowboys (257.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Considering Mariota for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and information for you below.

Marcus Mariota Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Passing Yards: 224.03

224.03 Projected Passing TDs: 1.29

1.29 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.41

29.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Mariota Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Mariota is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player (80th overall), tallying 125.4 total fantasy points (12.5 per game).

Through his last three games, Mariota has connected on 19-of-37 throws for 336 yards, with one passing touchdown and one interception, resulting in 16.3 total fantasy points (5.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 49 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Mariota has amassed 55.0 fantasy points (11.0 per game) in his last five games, completing 67-of-117 throws for 843 yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 153 rushing yards on 27 carries.

The peak of Mariota's season as a fantasy producer came against the Denver Broncos in Week 13, as he put up 23.3 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Marcus Mariota's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up -2.1 fantasy points. He passed for 30 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed 10 players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 26 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Dallas has allowed two or more receiving TDs to six players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only three players this year.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to five players this season.

