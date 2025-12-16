Marcus Mariota Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders will meet the Philadelphia Eagles and their 10th-ranked passing defense (196.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Marcus Mariota Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 211.92

211.92 Projected Passing TDs: 1.09

1.09 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.76

28.76 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Mariota Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Mariota is currently the 28th-ranked fantasy player (72nd overall), putting up 121.7 total fantasy points (13.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Mariota has tallied 35.9 fantasy points (12.0 per game), as he's compiled 535 yards on 40-of-73 passing with three touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 105 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Mariota has posted 70.0 fantasy points (14.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 961 yards on 76-of-125 passing, with six touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 176 rushing yards on 31 carries.

The highlight of Mariota's fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 23.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marcus Mariota stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 30 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with seven yards on two attempts on the ground (-2.1 fantasy points).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed just two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has given up two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Eagles this season.

A total of seven players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed a TD reception by 13 players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Philadelphia this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

