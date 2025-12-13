Marcus Mariota Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants, who have the 24th-ranked passing defense in the league (231.5 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Mariota, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Giants.

Marcus Mariota Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at New York Giants Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 219.22

219.22 Projected Passing TDs: 1.28

1.28 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.70

36.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Mariota Fantasy Performance

With 107.0 fantasy points this season (13.4 per game), Mariota is the 30th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 83rd among all players.

During his last three games, Mariota has accumulated 537 passing yards (50-of-84) for three passing TDs with three picks, leading to 36.6 fantasy points (12.2 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 111 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Mariota has completed 87-of-136 passes for 963 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 66.6 total fantasy points (13.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 161 rushing yards on 29 attempts.

The high point of Mariota's fantasy season was a Week 13 performance against the Denver Broncos, a matchup in which he posted 23.3 fantasy points (10 carries, 55 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Marcus Mariota delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (-2.1 points) last week against the Minnesota Vikings, passing for 30 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against New York this year.

The Giants have given up three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Giants have given up a touchdown catch by 21 players this year.

Just two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New York this season.

Five players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Marcus Mariota? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.