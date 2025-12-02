Marcus Mariota Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders will face the Minnesota Vikings and their fifth-ranked pass defense (178.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Mariota's next game versus the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Marcus Mariota Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Passing Yards: 206.36

206.36 Projected Passing TDs: 1.15

1.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Mariota Fantasy Performance

With 109.1 fantasy points in 2025 (15.6 per game), Mariota is the 30th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 67th overall.

Through his last three games, Mariota has completed 64-of-102 throws for 720 yards, with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 57.4 total fantasy points (19.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 126 rushing yards on 19 attempts.

Mariota has generated 72.6 fantasy points (14.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 996 yards on 89-of-142 passing, with six touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 188 rushing yards on 29 carries.

The high point of Mariota's fantasy season came against the Denver Broncos last week, when he compiled 23.3 fantasy points with 55 rushing yards on 10 carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Marcus Mariota had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he tallied 3.9 fantasy points -- 4-of-10 (40%), 63 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 34 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed just one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this year.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

