Marcus Mariota Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders will face the Denver Broncos, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (185.8 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Mariota worth considering for his next game versus the Broncos? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Mariota this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Marcus Mariota Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Passing Yards: 213.59

213.59 Projected Passing TDs: 0.97

0.97 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.74

29.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Mariota Fantasy Performance

With 85.8 fantasy points in 2025 (14.3 per game), Mariota is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 100th overall.

Through his last three games, Mariota has completed 57-of-82 throws for 639 yards, with four passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 45.4 total fantasy points (15.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 99 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

Mariota has posted 65.5 fantasy points (13.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 858 yards on 77-of-119 passing, with six touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 153 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The peak of Mariota's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, when he tallied 20.3 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Marcus Mariota had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he put up 3.9 fantasy points -- 4-of-10 (40%), 63 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 34 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed only two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed just two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Broncos have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

Denver has allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown reception by nine players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Denver this season.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Marcus Mariota? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.