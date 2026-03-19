March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Vanderbilt vs. McNeese in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Vanderbilt vs. McNeese, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Vanderbilt vs McNeese Best Bets for March Madness

McNeese has the defensive chops to put up a fight in this one, and that leads me to the game under.

Total Points Under Mar 19 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

KenPom ranks McNeese 49th in defense and 248th in adjusted tempo -- two under-friendly marks.

While Vandy sits seventh in offense, the Commodores are a solid 31st in defense, and they held good Tennessee (34th) and Florida (9th) offenses to 68 and 74 points, respectively, last week in the SEC Tournament.

McNeese, meanwhile, has allowed 70 or more points only once since January 15th, and the one time was a triple-OT game.

I like the defenses to win out in this 3:15 p.m. ET matchup,

This line is set right at McGlockton's season average (6.7), but I like his chances to snag at least seven rebounds today.

Devin McGlockton (VAN) - Total Rebounds Devin McGlockton (VAN) Over Mar 19 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In a game with two quality defenses, there should be plenty of rebound chances, and McGlockton is the main rebounder for Vandy.

Prior to some lower rebounding outputs in the SEC Tournament, McGlockton had recorded at least seven rebounds in six of his last nine games.

McNeese isn't a standout team on the glass, with no one averaging more than 5.5 rebounds per game. They should have a hard time containing McGlockton.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.