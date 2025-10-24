Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (3-3-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-4)

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-118) Sabres (-102) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup on Oct. 24, with the over available at +108 and the under at -132.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Maple Leafs, Buffalo is the underdog at -102, and Toronto is -118 playing on the road.

