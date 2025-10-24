NHL
Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24
The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (3-3-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-4)
- Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-118)
|Sabres (-102)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.8%)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup on Oct. 24, with the over available at +108 and the under at -132.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Maple Leafs, Buffalo is the underdog at -102, and Toronto is -118 playing on the road.