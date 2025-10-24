FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (3-3-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-4)
  • Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-118)Sabres (-102)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -260.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup on Oct. 24, with the over available at +108 and the under at -132.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Maple Leafs, Buffalo is the underdog at -102, and Toronto is -118 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup