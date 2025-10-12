FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

NHL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-1)
  • Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-178)Red Wings (+146)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (70.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Red Wings game on Oct. 13 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Red Wings, Toronto is the favorite at -178, and Detroit is +146 playing on the road.

