Maple Leafs vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-1)

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-178) Red Wings (+146) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (70.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Red Wings game on Oct. 13 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Red Wings, Toronto is the favorite at -178, and Detroit is +146 playing on the road.

