Maple Leafs vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, up against the Detroit Red Wings.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0) vs. Detroit Red Wings (0-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-150)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-150)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.2%)
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.2%)
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs are +160 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -200.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Red Wings matchup on Oct. 11 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Toronto is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +125 underdog at home.