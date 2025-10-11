FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, up against the Detroit Red Wings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0) vs. Detroit Red Wings (0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-150)Red Wings (+125)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs are +160 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -200.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The Maple Leafs-Red Wings matchup on Oct. 11 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Toronto is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +125 underdog at home.

