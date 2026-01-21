Maple Leafs vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-8) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-16-4)

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TNT

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-118) Red Wings (-102) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -260.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Red Wings on Jan. 21, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -118 favorite at home.

