FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Maple Leafs vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Maple Leafs vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

    The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Wednesday.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

    Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

    • Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-8) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-16-4)
    • Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
    • Coverage: TNT

    Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Maple Leafs (-118)Red Wings (-102)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

    Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53.7%)

    Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

    • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -260.

    Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

    • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Red Wings on Jan. 21, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

    Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

    • Detroit is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -118 favorite at home.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup