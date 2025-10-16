NHL
Maple Leafs vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the New York Rangers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) vs. New York Rangers (2-3)
- Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-156)
|Rangers (+130)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (64.2%)
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +156 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -194.
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Rangers, on Oct. 16, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -156 favorite at home.