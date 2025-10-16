Maple Leafs vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the New York Rangers.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) vs. New York Rangers (2-3)

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-156) Rangers (+130) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (64.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +156 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -194.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Rangers, on Oct. 16, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -156 favorite at home.

