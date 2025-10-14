NHL
Maple Leafs vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Nashville Predators.
Maple Leafs vs Predators Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-215)
|Predators (+176)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.6%)
Maple Leafs vs Predators Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Maple Leafs are +116 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -142.
Maple Leafs vs Predators Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Predators on Oct. 14, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Maple Leafs vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -215 favorite at home.