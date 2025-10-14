Maple Leafs vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Nashville Predators.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-215) Predators (+176) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Maple Leafs are +116 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -142.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Predators on Oct. 14, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -215 favorite at home.

