FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-215)Predators (+176)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Maple Leafs are +116 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -142.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Predators on Oct. 14, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -215 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup