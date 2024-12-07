FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Data Skrive

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-13-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-156)Penguins (+130)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (60.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +154.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Penguins on December 7, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +130, and Toronto is -156 playing on the road.

