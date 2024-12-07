NHL
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-13-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-156)
|Penguins (+130)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (60.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +154.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Penguins on December 7, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +130, and Toronto is -156 playing on the road.