NHL

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are up against the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (47-25-4) vs. Florida Panthers (44-29-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-115)Panthers (-104)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +210.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Panthers, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Toronto is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida is a -104 underdog at home.

