NHL
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are up against the Florida Panthers.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (47-25-4) vs. Florida Panthers (44-29-4)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-115)
|Panthers (-104)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.7%)
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +210.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Panthers, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Moneyline
- Toronto is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida is a -104 underdog at home.