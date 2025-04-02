NHL
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (45-25-4) vs. Florida Panthers (44-26-4)
- Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-122)
|Panthers (+102)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +198.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Panthers, on April 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Maple Leafs, Florida is the underdog at +102, and Toronto is -122 playing at home.