Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Data Skrive
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (43-22-9) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (41-26-7)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Maple Leafs (-115)Lightning (-104)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Spread

  • The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are +198 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -245.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The Maple Leafs-Lightning game on April 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -115 favorite at home.

