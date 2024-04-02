Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-22-9) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (41-26-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-115) Lightning (-104) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Spread

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are +198 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -245.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Lightning game on April 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline