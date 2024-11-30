NHL
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, up against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (13-7-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-8-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-126)
|Lightning (+105)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (57.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -230.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Lightning on November 30 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.