NHL

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, up against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (13-7-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-8-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-126)Lightning (+105)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (57.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -230.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for Maple Leafs-Lightning on November 30 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

