Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, up against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (13-7-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-8-2)

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-126) Lightning (+105) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (57.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -230.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for Maple Leafs-Lightning on November 30 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!