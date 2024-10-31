Maple Leafs vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31
On Thursday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Seattle Kraken.
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-4-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-215)
|Kraken (+176)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (59.9%)
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +114 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -140.
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Kraken on October 31 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
Maple Leafs vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Maple Leafs vs Kraken moneyline has Toronto as a -215 favorite, while Seattle is a +176 underdog on the road.