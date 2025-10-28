FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1) vs. Calgary Flames (2-7-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-200)Flames (+164)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (64.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Flames are -160 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +130.

Maple Leafs vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Flames on Oct. 28, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Maple Leafs vs Flames Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Flames reveal Toronto as the favorite (-200) and Calgary as the underdog (+164) on the road.

