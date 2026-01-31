FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Maple Leafs vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Data Skrive

    Maple Leafs vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks.

    Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Maple Leafs vs Canucks Game Info

    • Toronto Maple Leafs (24-21-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-31-5)
    • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Maple Leafs vs Canucks Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Maple Leafs (-156)Canucks (+130)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

    Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (60.7%)

    Maple Leafs vs Canucks Puck Line

    • The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Canucks are -196 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +156.

    Maple Leafs vs Canucks Over/Under

    • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Canucks game on Jan. 31, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

    Maple Leafs vs Canucks Moneyline

    • Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Maple Leafs, Vancouver is the underdog at +130, and Toronto is -156 playing on the road.

