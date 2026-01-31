Maple Leafs vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-21-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-31-5)

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-156) Canucks (+130) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (60.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Canucks are -196 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +156.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Canucks game on Jan. 31, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Maple Leafs vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Maple Leafs, Vancouver is the underdog at +130, and Toronto is -156 playing on the road.

