Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-23-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-34-12)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-205) Canadiens (+168) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Spread

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are +126 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -152.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Canadiens matchup on April 6 has been set at 6.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline