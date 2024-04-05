Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (43-23-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-34-12)
- Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Maple Leafs (-205)
|Canadiens (+168)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Spread
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are +126 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -152.
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for the Maple Leafs versus Canadiens matchup on April 6 has been set at 6.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The Maple Leafs vs Canadiens moneyline has Toronto as a -205 favorite, while Montreal is a +168 underdog at home.