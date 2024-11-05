Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-6-1)

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-154) Bruins (+128) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +168 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -210.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Bruins on November 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -154 favorite at home.

