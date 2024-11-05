menu item
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-6-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-154)Bruins (+128)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +168 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -210.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Bruins on November 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -154 favorite at home.

