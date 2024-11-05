Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-6-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-154)
|Bruins (+128)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.5%)
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +168 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -210.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Bruins on November 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -154 favorite at home.