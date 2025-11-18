FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (8-9-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-9-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-134)Blues (+112)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (65.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +186.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Blues on Nov. 18, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Moneyline

  • The Maple Leafs vs Blues moneyline has Toronto as a -134 favorite, while St. Louis is a +112 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup