NHL
Maple Leafs vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Maple Leafs vs Blues Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (8-9-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-9-4)
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-134)
|Blues (+112)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (65.2%)
Maple Leafs vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +186.
Maple Leafs vs Blues Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Blues on Nov. 18, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Maple Leafs vs Blues Moneyline
- The Maple Leafs vs Blues moneyline has Toronto as a -134 favorite, while St. Louis is a +112 underdog on the road.