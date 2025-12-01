Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

In NHL action on Monday, the Utah Mammoth face the San Jose Sharks.

Mammoth vs Sharks Game Info

Utah Mammoth (12-11-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-11-3)

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-170) Sharks (+140) 5.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mammoth win (56.6%)

Mammoth vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Mammoth. The Sharks are -176 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +142.

Mammoth vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Mammoth versus Sharks matchup on Dec. 1 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Mammoth vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Sharks, Utah is the favorite at -170, and San Jose is +140 playing at home.

