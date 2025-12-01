FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

In NHL action on Monday, the Utah Mammoth face the San Jose Sharks.

Mammoth vs Sharks Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (12-11-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-11-3)
  • Date: Monday, December 1, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-170)Sharks (+140)5.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (56.6%)

Mammoth vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Mammoth. The Sharks are -176 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +142.

Mammoth vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Mammoth versus Sharks matchup on Dec. 1 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Mammoth vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Sharks, Utah is the favorite at -170, and San Jose is +140 playing at home.

