Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1
In NHL action on Monday, the Utah Mammoth face the San Jose Sharks.
Mammoth vs Sharks Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (12-11-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-11-3)
- Date: Monday, December 1, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-170)
|Sharks (+140)
|5.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Mammoth win (56.6%)
Mammoth vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Mammoth. The Sharks are -176 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +142.
Mammoth vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Mammoth versus Sharks matchup on Dec. 1 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Mammoth vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Sharks, Utah is the favorite at -170, and San Jose is +140 playing at home.