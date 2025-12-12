NHL
Mammoth vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12
On Friday in the NHL, the Utah Mammoth are up against the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mammoth vs Kraken Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (14-15-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-10-6)
- Date: Friday, December 12, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-182)
|Kraken (+150)
|5.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (62.6%)
Mammoth vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -168 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +136.
Mammoth vs Kraken Over/Under
- Mammoth versus Kraken on Dec. 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Mammoth vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Mammoth vs Kraken moneyline has Utah as a -182 favorite, while Seattle is a +150 underdog on the road.