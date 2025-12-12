Mammoth vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12

On Friday in the NHL, the Utah Mammoth are up against the Seattle Kraken.

Mammoth vs Kraken Game Info

Utah Mammoth (14-15-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-10-6)

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Friday, December 12, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-182) Kraken (+150) 5.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mammoth win (62.6%)

Mammoth vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -168 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +136.

Mammoth vs Kraken Over/Under

Mammoth versus Kraken on Dec. 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Mammoth vs Kraken Moneyline

The Mammoth vs Kraken moneyline has Utah as a -182 favorite, while Seattle is a +150 underdog on the road.

