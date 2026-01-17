FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Mammoth vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Mammoth vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Kraken Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (24-20-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-16-9)
  • Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-178)Kraken (+150)5.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (57.7%)

Mammoth vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -172 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +140.

Mammoth vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Mammoth versus Kraken on Jan. 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Mammoth vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -178 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup