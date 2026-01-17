NHL
Mammoth vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Mammoth vs Kraken Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (24-20-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-16-9)
- Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-178)
|Kraken (+150)
|5.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (57.7%)
Mammoth vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -172 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +140.
Mammoth vs Kraken Over/Under
- Mammoth versus Kraken on Jan. 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.
Mammoth vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -178 favorite at home.