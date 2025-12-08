Mammoth vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8

The Utah Mammoth versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Mammoth vs Kings Game Info

Utah Mammoth (14-13-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (13-8-7)

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-115) Kings (-104) 5.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (54.5%)

Mammoth vs Kings Puck Line

The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -265.

Mammoth vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for Mammoth-Kings on Dec. 8 is 5.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Mammoth vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Kings, Utah is the favorite at -115, and Los Angeles is -104 playing on the road.

