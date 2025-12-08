FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Mammoth vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8

The Utah Mammoth versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Mammoth vs Kings Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (14-13-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (13-8-7)
  • Date: Monday, December 8, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-115)Kings (-104)5.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Kings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (54.5%)

Mammoth vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -265.

Mammoth vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for Mammoth-Kings on Dec. 8 is 5.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Mammoth vs Kings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Kings, Utah is the favorite at -115, and Los Angeles is -104 playing on the road.

