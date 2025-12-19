NHL
Mammoth vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19
The Utah Mammoth are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, versus the New Jersey Devils.
Mammoth vs Devils Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (17-16-3) vs. New Jersey Devils (19-14-1)
- Date: Friday, December 19, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-138)
|Devils (+115)
|5.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (61.4%)
Mammoth vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -220 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +176.
Mammoth vs Devils Over/Under
- Mammoth versus Devils, on Dec. 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Mammoth vs Devils Moneyline
- Utah is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +115 underdog on the road.