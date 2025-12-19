FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Mammoth vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Mammoth vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

The Utah Mammoth are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, versus the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Mammoth vs Devils Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (17-16-3) vs. New Jersey Devils (19-14-1)
  • Date: Friday, December 19, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-138)Devils (+115)5.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Devils Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (61.4%)

Mammoth vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -220 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +176.

Mammoth vs Devils Over/Under

  • Mammoth versus Devils, on Dec. 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Mammoth vs Devils Moneyline

  • Utah is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +115 underdog on the road.

