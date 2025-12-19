Mammoth vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

The Utah Mammoth are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, versus the New Jersey Devils.

Mammoth vs Devils Game Info

Utah Mammoth (17-16-3) vs. New Jersey Devils (19-14-1)

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-138) Devils (+115) 5.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mammoth win (61.4%)

Mammoth vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -220 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +176.

Mammoth vs Devils Over/Under

Mammoth versus Devils, on Dec. 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Mammoth vs Devils Moneyline

Utah is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +115 underdog on the road.

