Malik Nabers Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Malik Nabers and the New York Giants will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (225.6 yards conceded per game).

Considering Nabers for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Colts? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Nabers vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.70

72.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers Fantasy Performance

With 123.1 fantasy points this season (9.5 per game), Nabers is the 23rd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 94th among all players.

In his last three games, Nabers has produced 30.9 fantasy points (10.3 per game), as he's hauled in 22 passes on 38 targets for 229 yards and one touchdown.

Nabers has been targeted 60 times, with 36 receptions for 362 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 44.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during that period.

The peak of Nabers' fantasy season came against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, when he put up 20.2 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Malik Nabers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, when he managed only 4.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Colts have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Colts have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD against Indianapolis this season.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Colts this season.

Want more data and analysis on Malik Nabers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.