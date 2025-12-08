Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Raptors vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and MSG

The Toronto Raptors (15-10) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (16-7) on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena as 4-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and MSG. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Raptors vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4 231.5 -168 +142

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (60%)

Raptors vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 14 times in 23 games with a set spread.

In the Raptors' 25 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 25 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 25 opportunities (44%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 14 home games, and one time in nine road games.

The Knicks have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 14 home matchups (57.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in four of nine games (44.4%).

This year, Toronto is 4-9-0 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.2%, six of 13) compared to away (41.7%, five of 12).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (third in NBA) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.9 boards and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Miles McBride is averaging 11.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.6 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 20 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is also draining 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley provides the Raptors 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0 blocks.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 52% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 7.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 69% of his shots from the field.

