3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Eagles at Chargers

Best Player Prop Picks for Eagles at Chargers on Monday Night Football

As of now, Omarion Hampton is still on injured reserve. However, we've gotten enough confirmation that he's good to go for me to feel comfortable with his role, and if they don't activate him, the bet voids, anyway.

The practice reports help move the needle for Hampton. He practiced all three days both last week and this week, and he logged a full practice on Saturday. It doesn't seem like he's being rushed back.

Hampton's role before the injury was great. He had played 78% of the snaps or more in three of his four full games, and he went for 129 and 165 yards from scrimmage in his final two full games. He stepped up and played well.

Now, the Eagles won't have Jalen Carter, which should open up some rushing lanes. I'd expect the team to give Hampton breathers -- which is why I don't want to touch his yardage props -- but I have his fair touchdown odds at +150.

This number is lower than it'd typically be as Herbert has gone over 19.5 rushing yards in 8 of 12 games this year. However, given his broken left hand, I think it should be even lower.

Herbert's injury last week occurred during the first quarter. After he returned, he had just one rush for four yards, and that came on a scramble. Teams do scramble against the Eagles, so there is a path to an over, but the designed runs are out the window.

It also seems pretty likely that we see Trey Lance in some short-yardage situations, taking away another avenue for Herbert to run. They're going to want to protect him, at least in his first game post-break, and that to me says 19.5 is a bigger number than it should be.

With Lane Johnson out, the Eagles' passing game has been dreadful this year. I think the matchup is good enough for them to pound the rock with Saquon Barkley, even if I don't necessarily want to guarantee success as they do so.

When Johnson has been off the field, the Eagles' passing success rate has fallen to 37.9% from 44.2%, according to Next Gen Stats. That's even with his two full games sidelined coming against relatively poor pass defenses. It's a big downgrade.

While Johnson is a skilled run-blocker, the delta there between him and Fred Johnson is lower. Thus, as long as the game script allows, they have incentive to keep things on the ground.

Barkley has gone over this number in 7 of 12 games this year. He also played his highest snap rate of the season in Week 13 as the team has started to lose its stranglehold at the top of the division. They're still in a great spot there, but the snap rates in the 70% range he was logging earlier are likely a part of the past.

I want to go the attempt route rather than yardage due to how inefficient things have been for the most part this year. I don't want to rely on big runs to get me across the finish line. The bet is more about the Eagles' intentions, anyway, and in this spot, they should be looking to exploit a Chargers rush defense that has struggled all year long.

