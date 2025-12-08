2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 12/8/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

It's been a miserable year so far for the Indiana Pacers, with a combination of injuries and bad play resulting in last year's NBA Finals runner-up sitting at 5-18 with the fourth-worst net rating (-8.2).

But Indiana has some of their main pieces back now, and they're looking much more respectable lately, which puts me on them to cover tonight at home versus the Sacramento Kings.

Over the last five games, Indiana ranks ninth in net rating (+5.0) and is 3-2. With Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard all healthy, this isn't the really good team they were the past two years, but it's also not the bottom-feeder they were for the first chunk of this campaign.

Speaking of bottom-feeders, the Kings have been dreadful this year. They're 25th in net rating over the past five games (-8.0) and next to last in net rating over the past 15 games (-13.7). They've won just three of their past 15 games. Of their 17 losses this year, all have come by at least four points.

Give me the trending-up Pacers to cover tonight.

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs' defense is awful without Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be out tonight. Trey Murphy III can take advantage.

Over the past five games -- all of which have been sans Wemby -- the Spurs are 28th in defensive rating. For the season, the Spurs are giving up 108.1 points per 100 possessions with Wemby on the floor and 118.9 per 100 with him off it. Wemby is the difference between San Antonio being one of the best defenses in the league or one of the worst.

Shooting guards are cooking the Spurs of late, with San Antonio permitting the second-most points per game to SGs (28.0) over the last seven.

Enter Murphy.

The New Orleans Pelicans' guard/wing has netted at least 22 points in three straight, and he's torched the Spurs this year, going for 41 and 24 in two meetings -- both of which featured a healthy Wemby.

Against a porous defense and in excellent form, Murphy can blow past this number if his shot is falling, and I'm also intrigued by Murphy to score 25+ points at +158 odds.

