Magic vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Miami Heat (14-10) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (14-10) on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at Kia Center as only 1-point favorites. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The over/under for the matchup is 237.5.

Magic vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -1 237.5 -110 -106

Magic vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (62.1%)

Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 14 times this season (14-9-1).

In the Magic's 24 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

This season, 13 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total.

The Magic have hit the over 54.2% of the time this season (13 of 24 games with a set point total).

Miami has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 11 opportunities on the road.

The Heat have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (46.2%) than road games (63.6%).

Against the spread, Orlando has had better results on the road (6-5-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (six times out of 13) than away (seven of 11) this season.

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.8 points, 6 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.6 points, 10.3 boards and 0.6 assists.

Bam Adebayo averages 19.2 points, 9 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 5 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 22.7 points for the Magic, plus 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Magic are getting 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.9 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.6 points, 7.6 boards and 2 assists. He is draining 51.1% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.