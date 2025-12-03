Magic vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Magic vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSW

The Orlando Magic (13-8) are favored (-8) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-6) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Kia Center. The contest airs on FDSFL and FDSSW. The point total is set at 232.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -8 232.5 -330 +265

Magic vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (73.2%)

Magic vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Magic are 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 20 games this year, they have nine wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 13 times out of 20 chances.

Spurs games this year have gone over the total in 11 of 20 opportunities (55%).

Against the spread, Orlando has played worse at home, covering five times in 11 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (54.5%) than road tilts (70%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-3-2). Away, it is .333 (3-5-1).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have finished over five of 11 times at home (45.5%), and six of nine on the road (66.7%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.9 points, 6.4 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane averages 19.2 points, 4.6 boards and 4.5 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 53.9% from the floor and 45.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Black averages 13.4 points, 3.2 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 3.9 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Keldon Johnson averages 13 points, 6.6 boards and 1.9 assists. He is also draining 57.5% of his shots from the field (10th in league).

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 3.5 boards and 6.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Spurs are getting 13.3 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

The Spurs get 10.8 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.